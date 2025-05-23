Breaking: Dayton band founding member one of 6 killed in San Diego crash

LIVE UPDATES: Follow along with our coverage of Friday’s NATO events

View of Dayton skyline Friday, May 23, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Staff Report
Updated 17 minutes ago
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Friday.

Table 33 Executive Chef Keith Taylor recalled working as a 25 year old line cook at l’Auberge in 1995 when the Dayton Peace Accords was signed — ending the war in Bosnia. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Chef who cooked during Bosnian Peace Accords will make a meal for Swedish delegates in Dayton

Table 33 Executive Chef Keith Taylor recalled working as a 25 year old line cook at l’Auberge in 1995 when the Dayton Peace Accords was signed — ending the war in Bosnia.

He was a part of a team that cooked for Richard Holbrooke, the chief U.S. peace negotiator who served as assistant secretary of state for European and Canadian affairs at the time, along with several other key players such as Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic, Serbian President Slobodan Milohostsevic and Croatian President Franjo Tudjman.

Read more about Chef Keith Taylor

Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, left, Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic, Croatian President Franjo Tudjman and U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher applaud after initialing a pact after an agreement was reached, Nov. 21, 1995, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 21 days at the Proximity Peace Talks in Dayton, Ohio.The U.S.-brokered accord, reached in Dayton, ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war between rival Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Roman Catholic Croats, who clashed on the republic's future after the former Yugoslav federation fell apart. Milosevic is now on trial for war crimes in The Hague. Izetbegovic died of heart failure on Oct. 19, 2003, at the age of 78, and Tudjman died in 1999.(AP Photo/Michael Heinz)

From our Vintage Dayton Newsletter: Dayton Peace Accords ended Bosnian war 30 years ago

The negotiations that led to an agreement on Nov. 21, 1995 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base put an end to the atrocities of the Bosnia war, a bloody conflict that destroyed many lives and tore families apart.

Read more about the history of the Dayton Peace Accords

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addresses a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

NATO secretary general is coming to Dayton

NATO’s highest ranking representative is coming to Dayton as the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly officially opens its spring session Friday afternoon.

The NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will take part in sessions Sunday and Monday, NATO announced Friday. The assembly meets in Dayton through Monday.

Rutte will address the session’s Plenary Session and participate in a question-and-answer session moderated by the assembly’s president, Marcos Perestrello, of Portugal.

NEW DETAILS: NATO secretary general is coming to Dayton

Roads in the security zone were nearly empty as final preparations were made for NATO events Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in downtown Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Most downtown Dayton businesses open during NATO: ‘Not as slow as we feared’

As the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is underway in downtown Dayton, most businesses remain open with normal operating hours.

Our reporter Natalie Jones checked in with downtown businesses on what they’ve seen so far this week.

Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes today

Traffic is steady into Friday in downtown Dayton where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Traffic on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 8 a.m. shows no major delays or backups on the streets of Dayton.

Traffic is flowing on I-70/I-75, and I-675 lightly this morning.

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area with the security perimeter in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

  • Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive
  • Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

  • North Main Street and West Riverview Drive
  • West Monument Street and Perry Street
  • Perry Street and West Fifth Street
  • West Fifth Street and South Main Street

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATO

Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

How you can follow what’s going on downtown

Downtown transformed in 24 hours for assembly safety

Biltmore Towers seniors and disabled residents worry about NATO security issues

What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

What you need to know to get around downtown

