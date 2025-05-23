LIVE UPDATES: Follow along with our coverage of Friday’s NATO events

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Chef who cooked during Bosnian Peace Accords will make a meal for Swedish delegates in Dayton

Table 33 Executive Chef Keith Taylor recalled working as a 25 year old line cook at l’Auberge in 1995 when the Dayton Peace Accords was signed — ending the war in Bosnia.

He was a part of a team that cooked for Richard Holbrooke, the chief U.S. peace negotiator who served as assistant secretary of state for European and Canadian affairs at the time, along with several other key players such as Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic, Serbian President Slobodan Milohostsevic and Croatian President Franjo Tudjman.

From our Vintage Dayton Newsletter: Dayton Peace Accords ended Bosnian war 30 years ago

The negotiations that led to an agreement on Nov. 21, 1995 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base put an end to the atrocities of the Bosnia war, a bloody conflict that destroyed many lives and tore families apart.

NATO secretary general is coming to Dayton

NATO’s highest ranking representative is coming to Dayton as the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly officially opens its spring session Friday afternoon.

The NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will take part in sessions Sunday and Monday, NATO announced Friday. The assembly meets in Dayton through Monday.

Rutte will address the session’s Plenary Session and participate in a question-and-answer session moderated by the assembly’s president, Marcos Perestrello, of Portugal.

Most downtown Dayton businesses open during NATO: ‘Not as slow as we feared’

As the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is underway in downtown Dayton, most businesses remain open with normal operating hours.

Our reporter Natalie Jones checked in with downtown businesses on what they’ve seen so far this week.

Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes today

Traffic is steady into Friday in downtown Dayton where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Traffic on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 8 a.m. shows no major delays or backups on the streets of Dayton.

Traffic is flowing on I-70/I-75, and I-675 lightly this morning.

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area with the security perimeter in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive

closed from to Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

North Main Street and West Riverview Drive

and West Monument Street and Perry Street

and Perry Street and West Fifth Street

and West Fifth Street and South Main Street

