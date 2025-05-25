LIVE UPDATES: Committee sessions resume Sunday

NATO releases statement on what it intends to accomplish in Dayton

The organization released its most detailed statement Saturday on what its Parliamentary Assembly is trying to accomplish in Dayton.

The gathering in Dayton, which ends Monday, is aiming to create policy recommendations for NATO leaders planning to meet June 24 to June 26 for a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, “to set the Alliance’s future path,” the alliance said.

