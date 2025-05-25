LIVE UPDATES: Committee sessions resume Sunday

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly's Defense and Security committee met early Saturday, May 24, at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly's Defense and Security committee met early Saturday, May 24, at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
Local News
By Staff Report
2 minutes ago
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Sunday.

NATO releases statement on what it intends to accomplish in Dayton

The organization released its most detailed statement Saturday on what its Parliamentary Assembly is trying to accomplish in Dayton.

The gathering in Dayton, which ends Monday, is aiming to create policy recommendations for NATO leaders planning to meet June 24 to June 26 for a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, “to set the Alliance’s future path,” the alliance said.

What NATO is trying to accomplish in Dayton

