Kroger plans to close 60 stores

“We do not anticipate any closures in the Cincinnati-Dayton region,” she said.

Affected employees will be offered jobs at other stores, the company said.

“In the first quarter, Kroger recognized an impairment charge of $100 million related to the planned closing of approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months,” the company said in a release on first quarter 2025 earnings. “As a result of these store closures, Kroger expects a modest financial benefit.

“Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance. Kroger will offer roles in other stores to all associates currently employed at affected stores,” the company added.

Kroger has more than 2,700 stores across 35 states.

Total company sales were $45.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which ended May 24, down slightly from $45.3 billion for the same period last year, which included $917 million from pharmacy sales.

The company reported quarterly net income of $866 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were put at $1.49 per share, beating Wall Street expectations

“Kroger delivered solid first quarter results, with strong sales led by pharmacy, eCommerce and fresh,” Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Ron Sargent said in a release. “We made good progress in streamlining our priorities, enhancing customer focus, and running great stores to improve the shopping experience.”

Kroger is conducting a call with industry analysts Friday.

A Kroger spokeswoman could not say when stores slated for closure will be publicly identified.