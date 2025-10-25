Korean BBQ pork jerky from Costco, Sam’s Club recalled for bits of metal

The recall affects 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce plastic pouches labeled “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe” with “best by” dates of Oct. 23, 2025 through Sept. 23, 2026 and establishment number “M279A” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS said that LSI received multiple complaints from consumers finding pieces of wiry metal in the jerky, which the company found came from a conveyor belt used in production.

According to the FSIS, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries from the metal pieces.

Anyone who has the recalled jerky in their pantries are urged not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at info@goldenislandjerky.com.