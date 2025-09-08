Kettering Health Greene Memorial to remain open

Xenia city officials voiced dissatisfaction with the proposal, which they characterized as a reduction of services that would force Greene County residents outside county limits to find health care.

Under the new plan announced Monday, Kettering Health will invest $10 million in Greene Memorial hospital while also building a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive across from the YMCA.

The 24,000-square-foot will offer primary care, on-demand walk-in care, lab services and imaging, according to Kettering Health.

Kettering Health Greene Memorial will continue to offer 24/7 emergency and inpatient care.

“We remain committed to addressing the local shortage of primary care and specialist physicians in Xenia,” said Ron Connovich, president of Kettering Health Medical Group. We want to move forward and have a prioritized investing resources to meet the most pressing health care needs of the community."

The outpatient health center requires approval from the city of Xenia.

Time frames for the hospital renovation or the health center have not been finalized, a Kettering Health spokesperson said.