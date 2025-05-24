Kettering Health cyberattack update: Emergency rooms, urgent cares open during ongoing tech outage

For patients with urgent health questions, you can use the following phone numbers:

For urgent medical concerns after hours, weekends and holidays, call MatchMD at 1-866-257-5363.

For urgent medical questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, call (937) 600-6879.

To ensure these phone lines are available for patients who need it, Kettering Health is asking that people do not call for questions about the technology outage, information or data security concerns, or scheduling for non-urgent appointments.

For the first time in four days since a cyberattack dramatically disabled its tech system, Kettering Health administrators spoke publicly Friday night try to calm the fear among employees and thousands of patients in the region.

Kettering Health administrators said the cyberattack that caused the ongoing system-wide technology outage was a ransomware, though they said they did not have any direct contact with the perpetrator and did not pay any ransom.

Organizations that have experienced this type of unauthorized access are typically down for 10 to 20 days, said John Weimer, senior vice president and leader for Incident Command at Kettering Health.

“We are working to be on the lower end of that scale,” Weimer said.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.