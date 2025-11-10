Joby opens its doors to the future of aviation

“The past four weeks have validated all our expectations,” Papadopoulos said.

Joby Aviation manufactures electric aircraft that liftoff and land like helicopters while cruising like airplanes, all quietly.

Dayton was selected from five potential states nationwide to produce the proprietary blades that allow for quiet flight and ultimately the entire vehicle, Papadopoulos said.

The region’s strong aerospace history, close proximity to critical suppliers, and a workforce of more than 110,000 people versed in the engineering necessary for production were the key factors in Dayton landing the facility, according to Papadopoulos.

“That matters to us as we expand our operations,” he said.

Joby plans to double production of the blades within the next two weeks with an ultimate goal of 500 aircraft a year.

Each aircraft has 30 blades.

Plant General Manager Tom Ubelhart said plant staffing will expand along with production.

His team has about 20 people who, in addition to handling the manufacturing of the blades, did much of the work converting the unused hangar on Concorde Drive into a state-of-the-art production facility. The site was last used as a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility.

Monday’s tour featured a glimpse of their work including a clean room where the blades are assembled and a quality control center all assembled by the staff.

“It’s awesome to be able to pull from this much talent in Ohio,” Ubelhart said.

He said 75% of the staff is from the state.

The first sets of blades produced in Dayton are undergoing Federal Aviation Administration inspection for certification, Papadopoulos said.

Next will come the production of different parts at the facility with the ultimate goal of producing the entire aircraft on site.

He expects to start commercial trials by the end of 2026, he said.