Ja’Marr Chase takes cold plunge with Kevin Hart while talking football

Chase told Hart that playing college ball was different because he had signals, whereas playing for a professional football team has meant more listening, which was an adjustment. He said it’s also more fast-paced in the NFL.

“What was the first days of the NFL like?” Hart asked Chase.

“I had a big swing coming into the NFL. Everyone knows this,” Chase replied. “Media was blowing me up saying I was a bust.”

It made him have to really mentally focus on what he is doing, the football player said.

It was personal, Chase told Hart.

“You block out the noise, you worry about yourself and get your mental right them. Everything else is gonna come.”

As questions got tougher, the pair got deeper into the plunge tub.

Watch the full interview here.