Isolated showers today, another round of rain to move in Tuesday

Temperatures will rise throughout the day and could reach a new record high. The high of 66 degrees was set in 2008 and tied in 2015 in Dayton, according to NWS. Cincinnati’s record high of 70 degrees was also set in 2008.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Widespread rain is expected again throughout Tuesday and into the night with as much as an inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall in some areas, according to NWS. Wednesday will start off drier, but another round of showers will move in during the evening with about a tenth or two tenths of an inch to fall.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s to low 60s. Slightly cooler area moving into the area will bring the chance for temperatures to dip back below freezing overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for the first time in about a week, according to NWS.

Dry conditions Thursday last through New Year’s Eve evening as more widespread rain moves through the area again. Rain will continue overnight and into Saturday before tapering off New Year’s Day evening. Heavier showers are possible, but estimated totals are not available yet.

Colder temperatures will return with the new year, with falling temperatures expected on Sunday. A chance of a rain and snow mixture is briefly possible Sunday night before conditions dry out by daybreak Monday.