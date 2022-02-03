Crashes reported in Montgomery, Clark counties; I-75 south closed in Harrison Twp.

Caption A semi truck jackknifed off of I-70 east near the 66 mile marker in Clark County Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Caption A semi truck jackknifed off of I-70 east near the 66 mile marker in Clark County Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

A tractor-trailer slid across the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Clark County, going through the median before being stopped by a cable barricade as it reached the westbound lanes.

The crash happened in the 9 a.m. hour and the damage blocked two of the three westbound lanes.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which happened near mile marker 57, about two miles from the Clark County Fairgrounds exit.

Fuel leaked from the tractor-trailer rig.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel winter weather results in slick roads throughout the state.

Thursday morning Bultler Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Montgomery and Preble counties were under Level 1 snow emergencies. Under Level 1, roads are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as ice.