Crashes reported in Montgomery, Clark counties; I-75 south closed in Harrison Twp.

Multiple crashes were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moves through the state, bringing snow, freezing rain, ice and sleet to the area.
I-75 south is closed in Harrison Twp. near Neff and Wagner Ford roads after a semi truck rolled onto its side Thursday morning.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m., according to initial reports. One vehicle was involved, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
MONTGOMERY CO: I-75 SB is CLOSED at Neff Rd/Wagner Ford Rd due to a crash. You can see our camera is iced over. Please avoid unnecessary travel. Check https://t.co/q57yd29Tia for updates. pic.twitter.com/wNrX8acOTR— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 3, 2022
Traffic is being routed off the highway at Wagner Ford Road.
A tractor-trailer slid across the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Clark County, going through the median before being stopped by a cable barricade as it reached the westbound lanes.
The crash happened in the 9 a.m. hour and the damage blocked two of the three westbound lanes.
No injuries were reported from the incident, which happened near mile marker 57, about two miles from the Clark County Fairgrounds exit.
Fuel leaked from the tractor-trailer rig.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel winter weather results in slick roads throughout the state.
Thursday morning Bultler Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Montgomery and Preble counties were under Level 1 snow emergencies. Under Level 1, roads are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as ice.
