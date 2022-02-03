Hamburger icon
Crashes reported in Montgomery, Clark counties; I-75 south closed in Harrison Twp.

A semi truck rolled onto its side on I-75 south just after the Wagner Ford exit, closing all the highway's south bound lanes on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 4 minutes ago

Multiple crashes were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moves through the state, bringing snow, freezing rain, ice and sleet to the area.

I-75 south is closed in Harrison Twp. near Neff and Wagner Ford roads after a semi truck rolled onto its side Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m., according to initial reports. One vehicle was involved, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

ExploreAll of Ohio under Winter Storm Warning: Morning driving could be dangerous

Traffic is being routed off the highway at Wagner Ford Road.

A semi truck jackknifed off of I-70 east near the 66 mile marker in Clark County Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

A tractor-trailer slid across the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Clark County, going through the median before being stopped by a cable barricade as it reached the westbound lanes.

The crash happened in the 9 a.m. hour and the damage blocked two of the three westbound lanes.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which happened near mile marker 57, about two miles from the Clark County Fairgrounds exit.

Fuel leaked from the tractor-trailer rig.

ExploreSeveral area counties under snow emergency. What do the levels mean?

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel winter weather results in slick roads throughout the state.

Thursday morning Bultler Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Montgomery and Preble counties were under Level 1 snow emergencies. Under Level 1, roads are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, as well as ice.

