I-675 South reopens in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 675 South in Beavercreek that closed the southbound lanes Tuesday morning.
Injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post.
The crash was reported around 10:07 a.m. and involved three vehicles, including a dump truck.
I-675 South was closed south of Indian Ripple Road. It has since reopened.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
