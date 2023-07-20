Hundreds remain without power after thunderstorms move through

As thunderstorms move across the more northern parts of the Miami Valley, outages have begun for various reasons.

Before thunderstorms moved in, an outage was reported in parts of Kettering and Oakwood Thursday evening affecting a few hundred power customers. According to the AES outage map, the outage affected 346 customers and was reported at 5:04 p.m.

AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said that the outage was caused by a tree falling on a main power line, and affected customers around Acorn Drive, Shroyer Road, Devonshire Road and Wilmington Pike.

She said that crews are on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take to restore power as a crews work to remove the tree.

Further outages started later in the evening as thunderstorms moved across the area.

The number of power customers without electricity as of 12:09 a.m. on Friday is listed below by county, according to the AES and Ohio Edison maps.