Hundreds of area people line up for free food for Thanksgiving meal

“It has been a real struggle,” Sarah Evans said. “This means at least we get to eat for Thanksgiving.”

More than 1,800 households like the Evans picked up meals at the mass food distribution hosted by The Foodbank, the seventh and final one of the season put on by The Foodbank and CareSource.

Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Truesdale said it was also the second largest of the seven in a year that has seen increased need and decreased funding from government agencies.

“Close to 2,000 people at this site, that is not normal,” Truesdale said. “This is very different than what life looked like before 2019.”

Truesdale, who has been with The Foodbank for 12 years, said between the 2019 tornado outbreak, the COVID pandemic and the recent government shutdown, area need has never been higher.

Cars lined up for more than a mile to get onto the drive-in grounds, slowing traffic on Dixie Highway.

More than 125 volunteers from CareSource checked in vehicles and handed out food.

It was a lot busier than anticipated, said Jesse Reed, CareSource director of life sources.

“The SNAP pause put a big wrinkle into everything,” Reed said.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was disrupted at the start of November as a result of the federal government shutdown.

People weren’t the only ones getting help on Thursday.

Volunteers from SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center handed out more than 15,000 pounds of dog and cat food as part of the distribution.

“About 83% of people admit to us they use their food for their pet,” said Jack Omer, president and CEO of SICSA. “For folks where resources are already limited, it’s not a health option for them or their pet.”