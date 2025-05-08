Huber Heights: Projects near Rose still a go despite lack of movement

Two of these projects have come to fruition: A Sheetz gas station opened last summer on the corner of Brandt and Executive, and a new Warped Wing restaurant/brewery location a year prior, just west of the Rose.

But while plans for two large housing developments were announced in 2022 and 2023, respectively, these projects have yet to break ground.

The city in 2022 approved a proposal by Horizon Line Development to rezone 43 acres of vacant land, located at 7125 Executive Blvd., north of TJ Chump’s, from planned employment park to planned mixed use.

Since then, the project has been handed off to multiple subsequent developers and is now being lead by Pride One.

The city expects Pride One to submit its final development plans for approval in July.

City Planner Aaron Sorrell, who also serves as assistant city manager, said the project will involve two phases and will see the construction of over 300 new housing units and 11,000 square feet of retail space.

In 2023, the city entered into a development agreement with Metropolitan Holdings for a project to construct a 312-unit apartment complex, to be called Reverb, on 25 acres west of the Pride One site.

As part of this agreement, the city also received four acres of the parcel for redevelopment.

“Once construction starts for Reverb, we plan to step up our marketing of that property,” Sorrell said. “We’re looking for more of a restaurant-type use, but (nothing’s concrete).”

Groundbreaking for Reverb is set for late June, Sorrell noted.

Last August, Mayor Jeff Gore announced early plans for an indoor music venue and Dublin Pub location to be developed on Executive Boulevard.

Sorrell said this week the city is completing “due diligence” for the music venue along with partner Music and Event Management Inc. (MEMI), and finalizing a contract agreement for the pub project.

Gore said Monday a more detailed update about the various Executive Boulevard projects will be shared during his “State of the City” address on Monday, June 9.