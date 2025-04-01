H.S. Results 3/31: Shawnee softball beats Versailles

Beaver-Vu – Sean Debusk 711, Brian Blake 710, Brad Martin 703, Danielle Crowder 667, Amy Laferty 604.

Northridge – Roger Dennis 711, Doug Hursh 643, Tyrone Moore 641, Ron Deyo 630, Riva Jones 542.

Thunderbowl – Aaron Gay 696, Will Rettig 691, Brandon Pyles 655, Hoss Coberly 649, Patty Mote 583.

Earlier Results

Thunderbowl – Colt Anderson 786, Dave Rauch 736, Ray Keller 728, Jeff Parks 722, Luke Lawhorn 719.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Monday’s Results

Edgewood 24, Preble Shawnee 2: E: Baumann 2-2 3 RBI, Kelhoffer 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Breedlove 3-3 2 RBI.

Greenville 3, Fairborn 2

Hamilton 15, Middletown 3

Lakota East 9, Fairfield 7: LE: Gilligan 2-4 2 RBI, Kuemmel 1-3 2B 2 RBI, McCullough 1-2 2 RBI. F: Pogozalski 1-3 2 RBI, Ramsey 2-4 RBI.

Lehman Catholic 3, Mississinawa Valley 2

Lincoln Way East 8, Troy 6: T: Frey HR, Hempker HR.

Madison Plains 12, Franklin Heights 0

Meade County (KY) 6, Talawanda 2: T: Tanner RBI.

Northeastern 12, Emmanuel Christian 2: N: Sudoff 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Rose 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Federinko 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Gilbert W 7K.

Ross 10, Taylor 0

Sidney 7, Piqua 6: S: Taylor 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Shipe 1-4 2 RBI.

Tri-County North 11, Yellow Springs 1

Versailles 9, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Cooper RBI.

Sunday’s Results

Daviess County, KY 10, Talawanda 1

Softball

Monday’s Results

Fairbanks 13, West Liberty-Salem 5: WLS: Collins 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Wallace 3-4 RBI. F: Dee 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI.

Lawrence County (KY) 3, Butler 2: B: Brockert RBI, Whitman RBI.

Letcher County (KY) 13, Butler 3: B: Flor 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Brockert 1-3 2B RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 12, Versailles 2: SS: Dubie 2-3 3 RBI, Greene 2-3 3 RBI, George 2-2 2B 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 17, Xenia 0

Sunday’s Results

Crescent 9, Eaton 0

Eaton 13, Monona 5

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 5, Beavercreek 0

