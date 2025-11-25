How communities can prepare for this weekend’s Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday occurs on the Saturday following American Thanksgiving. Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it is an opportunity for holiday shoppers to patronize local businesses on a weekend when national chains and online retailers tend to dominate shoppers’ itineraries.
Founded in 2010 by American Express and co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration, Small Business Saturday is now an international initiative that encourages consumers to visit local stores, restaurants and other independent establishments to help bolster local economies. Small businesses are essential to the country, and employ a significant percentage of the American and Canadian workforce.
Since 2010, the total reported U.S. spending at small businesses during the annual Small Business Saturday is an estimated $201 billion. Communities can prepare for the arrival of SBS this holiday season in the following ways.
- Promote participation. Participating businesses should alert the public that they will be involved in SBS through local outreach, social media posts, marketing emails, and other avenues to generate excitement and exposure. Businesses also can download free marketing materials from americanexpress.com/us/merchant/shop-small/materials.html, including the “Shop Small” logo.
- Offer incentives and deals. Small businesses can offer special discounts and incentives that are exclusive to SBS, which may include BOGO deals or gift-with-purchase incentives to further entice shoppers.
- Create specialized bundles. Business owners can group complementary products or services together into holiday bundles to increase the perceived value and encourage shoppers to spend more. Beauty supply retailers, for example, can put together a specialized hair care bundle that may include shampoo, conditioner, heat protectant, and finishing spray.
- Enhance the business atmosphere. This is the time to make sure the business is inviting and in good repair. Decorating the storefront with festive items is only part of the package. It is key for business owners to ensure that the space is clean, welcoming and well-stocked. Investing in small event features, such as free snacks or live music, can engage customers and keep them in the business longer.
- Prepare your business operations. This is the time for businesses to have plenty of staff on hand to handle large crowds. Choosing customer service personnel who are outgoing and friendly can help drive sales and make a great first impression on new customers.
Small Business Saturday is an important time for local business owners to establish their footing in the community and drive sales at the start of the holiday season.
