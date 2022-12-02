Have you seen this missing 82-year-old?

The Kettering Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 82-year-old who failed to return after driving away from his residence Thursday afternoon.
Gary Haggard was last seen at 3 p.m., when he drove away from his residence on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
Haggard is a white man, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
His vehicle is a beige 2017 Ford Escape like the one pictured below, with Ohio license plate number FEH2004.
Law enforcement said they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone who sees Haggard or the Escape is asked to call 911.
