Have you seen missing Hamilton 80-year-old?

An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a Hamilton man who drove away from his home and didn’t return.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Abner, 80, left his home on Vanderveer Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office said that he hasn’t returned and that they are concerned for his safety.
Abner is white, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue and gray sweatpants.
His vehicle is a light blue 2011 Ford Fusion with Ohio plate number HKC 1877.
Anyone who sees Abner or the Fusion are asked to call 911.
