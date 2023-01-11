Have you seen missing Beavercreek woman?

The Beavercreek Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 68-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Linda Conley was last seen at 4:31 p.m. on Colonel Glenn Highway, where she walked away from her family and has not returned.
Conley is Black, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 240 points, and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie over a brown outfit, with black shoes and a brown purse.
Police said to call 911 if you see Conley.
