Have a holiday travel horror story? Tell us about it

America’s highways and airports are expected to be more crowded than ever this holiday travel season, according to AAA.

How crowded? Well, according to AAA, Dec. 23 through Jan. 1 will see more than 115 million Americans traveling, up by 2.2% compared to 2022. Those traveling by motor vehicle will number 104 million, while a record-setting 7.5 million will travel by airplane and a record-setting 4 million will take alternative transportation like buses, trains and cruise ships.