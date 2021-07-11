springfield-news-sun logo
Halloween Haunt, Winterfest returning to Kings Island this fall after coronavirus cancellation

Winterfest, Halloween Haunt will return this year at Kings Island after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park officials made the announcement online Friday that both events will return later this year. Exact dates and ticket prices were not announced as of Friday. FILE PHOT Kings Island announced it will cancel two major holiday-themed events, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, in light of ongoing uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic. The Warren County amusement park also announced it will add a new family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. GREG LYNCH/STAFF
Local News | 25 minutes ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Another sign of things returning to normal is that Halloween Haunt and Winterfest will be back this fall following a pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kings Island made the announcement on its website on Friday that both events will be back for 2021 at the theme park in Mason. The park did not release exact dates or ticket pricing as of Friday afternoon.

Last year, Kings Island replaced Haunt with a “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest” last year, which was fun for the young crowd but did not offer that much for older teens and adults who pack the park’s haunted houses each fall.

The website said from late September through Halloween, it will offer scares and night rides on The Beast, Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, and other rides.

Starting in late November, it will offer ice skating, holiday-themed events, and evening rides on Mystic Timbers and Flight of Fear, according to the website.

