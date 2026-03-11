Haiti TPS: Trump administration asks Supreme Court for emergency action

Attorneys for Haitian TPS holders say the government is trying to “fast-track” this case and is trying to get the Supreme Court to issue a rushed decision on its emergency docket. They say there is no real emergency here, and the government has not explained why keeping the status quo for the time being during litigation would cause it meaningful harm.

The Trump administration is asking the court to vacate a ruling of District of Columbia district court Judge Ana Reyes. Haitian TPS holders allege the secretary of Homeland Security did not follow mandatory statutory requirements before she terminated the country’s designation.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer’s filing on Wednesday says that the federal courts have no jurisdiction or authority to review the Homeland Security secretary’s TPS determinations. More than 350,000 Haitian nationals who are living in the United States are protected from detention and deportation by TPS.

