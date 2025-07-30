Guns are allowed at Ohio county fairs, according to attorney general’s ruling

In 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law, allowing Ohioans 21 years or older to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Ohio still allows open carry of handguns as well.

Yost’s determination comes after a St. Paris police chief was arrested in 2024 for openly carrying a firearm while off-duty at the Champaign County Fair, which had banned firearms on the premises.

Champaign County Fair President Wayne Cook said the fair wanted guidance regarding what it could and couldn’t do regarding firearms at the fair.

Cook also said the incident in 2024 is the only problem the Champaign County Fair has had with weapons and that he trusts local law enforcement to keep the fair safe.

“I have all the faith in the world in them that they’re going to take care of anything that would come about,” Cook said.

In 2026, all fairgrounds in Ohio will have to allow anyone 21 years or older to carry concealed or open handguns.

Items that are prohibited include, but are not limited to: