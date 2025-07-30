Guns are allowed at Ohio county fairs, according to attorney general’s ruling

By Rob Blankenship – Staff Writer
1 minute ago
County fairs are not allowed to make their own gun regulation rules, according to an opinion from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost wrote in the opinion that county fairgrounds are “political subdivisions,” meaning they can’t create their own gun regulations that conflict with state and/or federal law.

In 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law, allowing Ohioans 21 years or older to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Ohio still allows open carry of handguns as well.

Yost’s determination comes after a St. Paris police chief was arrested in 2024 for openly carrying a firearm while off-duty at the Champaign County Fair, which had banned firearms on the premises.

Champaign County Fair President Wayne Cook said the fair wanted guidance regarding what it could and couldn’t do regarding firearms at the fair.

Cook also said the incident in 2024 is the only problem the Champaign County Fair has had with weapons and that he trusts local law enforcement to keep the fair safe.

“I have all the faith in the world in them that they’re going to take care of anything that would come about,” Cook said.

In 2026, all fairgrounds in Ohio will have to allow anyone 21 years or older to carry concealed or open handguns.

Items that are prohibited include, but are not limited to:

  • Weapons like knives and bats
  • Illegal substances
  • Non-permitted vehicles like bicycles or skateboards
Rob Blankenship is a second year undergraduate at Miami University studying Journalism and Strategic Communication.