Gloria Theatre to host Celtic Angels Christmas shows Saturday

After captivating a holiday audience to finish the 2024 Stars on Stage season, series organizers recognized a winning formula and booked the internationally acclaimed ensemble back to bring the season’s warmth and wonder in the historic setting of the Gloria, which opened more than 120 years ago.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Celtic Angels back to the Gloria,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation, which operates the Gloria Theatre. “Their 2024 performance left audiences spellbound, and we know this year will be even more magical. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season together as a community.”

The show will feature five vocalists whose harmonies will blend Christmas classics with the musical heritage of Ireland.

Add in the Celtic Knight Dancers with choreography in the spirit of the popular Riverdance and the Band Ensemble of Dublin with arrangements on traditional Irish instruments and it all adds up to a performance that echoes the Emerald Isle with the yuletide season.

Weller encourages those interested in the show to reserve tickets early as last year’s performances sold out. Tickets cost $32, $42 and $52.

Buy tickets online at GloriaTheatre.org or by call the box office at 937-653-4853 opt 2.