Glen Helen boardwalk closed, beavers unhoused following severe storm

“The boardwalk has been ripped apart — sections twisted and lifted, trees crashed through its spine, and the river now roars where gentle flow once was,“ the Glen Helen Preserve said in their post. “A massive tree fell directly onto the bridge, leaving it fractured and unstable.”

Preserve officials called it “a storm unlike any we’ve seen in years” and said wildlife was impacted as well: “Our resident beavers who are those our devoted and humble engineers of the forest—were uprooted and flooded from their home, now seeking refuge after a night of chaos.”

It is recommended to use The Cascades parking lot at 1075 State Route 343.