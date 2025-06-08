Glen Helen boardwalk closed, beavers unhoused following severe storm

Friends, walk-through Glen Helen November 16, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Friends, walk-through Glen Helen November 16, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Glen Helen Preserve announced a temporary closure at one of their entrances following a severe storm overnight.

The Glen Helen Entrance at 405 Corry Street is expected to be closed until further notice, according to their Facebook page.

“The boardwalk has been ripped apart — sections twisted and lifted, trees crashed through its spine, and the river now roars where gentle flow once was,“ the Glen Helen Preserve said in their post. “A massive tree fell directly onto the bridge, leaving it fractured and unstable.”

Preserve officials called it “a storm unlike any we’ve seen in years” and said wildlife was impacted as well: “Our resident beavers who are those our devoted and humble engineers of the forest—were uprooted and flooded from their home, now seeking refuge after a night of chaos.”

It is recommended to use The Cascades parking lot at 1075 State Route 343.

In Other News
1
Former Cincinnati Bengals player arrested on multiple charges in...
2
Local and Prep Results
3
Thousands of pounds of jerky recalled, could contain anchovies
4
Bengals rookies visit Wright-Patterson, host athletic camp for military...
5
Kettering Health’s MyChart access returning next week, CEO says

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.