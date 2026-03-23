Giant flames coming from Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine

Multiple area fire departments are assisting, although a Moraine dispatcher could not immediately say how many.

A statement from the company said, “At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, a fire was reported at our Moraine, Ohio facility. Employees quickly implemented our emergency response plan, all were evacuated safely and first responders were notified. We will provide additional updates as we learn more but we are grateful that our employees are safe and for the professional, dedicated and quick support from local fire services.”

No cause or if anyone has been injured has been reported.

Heavy winds in the area are stoking the flames from the factory. Residents near the plant said they could smell chemicals burning and smoke can be seen throughout Kettering.

Roads surrounding the plant, including Dixie Drive, have been closed to traffic.

Tim and Sue Turpin, West Carrollton residents, said from their vantage point near the area of Ohio 725 and Alex Road pervasive thick black smoke could be seen.

While they didn’t see flames from that distance, black smoke and haze were visible, Tim Turpin said.

“There’s a haze in the air, and a really strong chemical smell,” he said.

“And we can smell it in our house,” Sue Turpin added.

Former Ohio State Sen. Nirah Antani, a Miamisburg resident, said a Fuyao employee told him employees are being notified not to report to work tomorrow.

Fuyao, headquartered in Fuzhou, China, opened the plant with more than 1 million square feet of space with a $200 million investment in 2016 at the former General Motors Assembly Plant, which closed in 2008.

The company added roughly 600,000 square feet of production space in 2025 to the company’s Moraine operations.

Fuyao Glass America produces 30% of all automotive glass in the U.S., according tot he company.

Fuyao Glass America Vice President Amy Lei said last year the glass company has already invested $1 billion in Montgomery County, and the company’s American presence is designed to attract and serve the American market.

“Ohio is in the center of everything for what we do in the U.S.,” Lei said. “And everything we do here, stays here in the U.S.”

The company also has locations in Michigan and South Carolina, and it will be expanding its Illinois operations.

Federal agents last summer searched Fuyao’s main plant and other local locations. No charges have been filed, and Fuyao has not been named a target of the investigation.

The federal government is pursuing a civil forfeiture complaint against assets tied to an investigation of an alleged $126 million staffing and money laundering operation allegedly linked to some Fuyao workers.