GET READY: Thunderbirds scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon

The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration squadron is expected to arrive at Dayton International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. today, weather and conditions permitting.

The Thunderbirds and their F-16 Fighting Falcons are the headline act at this weekend’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, the 49th edition of the summer spectacle.

The weather will bear watching. At this writing, the National Weather Service is calling for a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by showers. Flight schedules can and do change.

But if the Thunderbirds are able to make it, and if you’re anywhere in the vicinity of Dayton International, particularly around North Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard, you will see and hear the roar of the F-16s’ Pratt & Whitney engines.

2023 marks the Thunderbirds’ 70th anniversary. The elite demonstration team was established in 1953, six years after the Air Force became an independent military branch, splitting from the Army.

If you’re planning to attend this weekend’s air show, here’s what you should know: General admission parking passes should be purchased in advance. Parking passes per car are priced at $15 and RV and bus parking is priced at $25.

The general admission parking lot is accessible from I-75 exit 64 at Northwoods. Look for signs directing you to a new entrance to the general admission lot, at Northwoods and Engle Road. If you’re on surface streets southbound from the Tipp City area, signs should direct you to Northwoods and from there to Engle.

Air show leaders are asking patrons to come early to avoid traffic headaches.

For Chalet, Flight Line Hangar and Pavilion ticket holders, parking in a lot off of West National Road is included in ticket purchase, and a free shuttle to the show is provided. This lot is accessible from I-70 exit 32 at Airport Access Road. A handicap-accessible lot will be available for attendees with handicap plates or hang tags off of Wright Drive accessible from I-75 exit 64 at Northwoods.

For more information on the show, visit https://daytonairshow.com/.

How to go

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is Saturday and Sunday.

Buy tickets and general admission parking vouchers at DaytonAirShow.com. Show leaders encourage guests to buy parking vouchers before the show.

Where: East side of Dayton International Airport. Take exit 64 at Northwoods Boulevard from Interstate 75. Follow signs to the new general admission parking entrance at Northwoods and Engle Road.