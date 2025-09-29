Full Kroger orders available on DoorDash starting Wednesday

Kroger and DoorDash have partnered since 2022 providing the delivery of flowers, sushi and prepared meals from a limited number of stores.

All 2,700 Kroger stores nationwide and its affiliate stores Mariano’s, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Harris Teeter will be available on DoorDash under the expanded agreement.

“With Kroger now on DoorDash nationwide, millions of customers can shop the largest grocer on our platform with the convenience of on-demand delivery,” said Prabir Adarkar, president and chief operation officer of DoorDash.

The Cincinnati-based Kroger Company employs more than 400,000 associates nationwide and serves 11 million customers daily.

Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has grown into one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms, offering services in more than 30 countries.