Former owner of Dayton bakery sentenced to prison for child porn

A Fairborn man and previous owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton was sentenced to prison for child pornography.
What was he sentenced to?
• Sentencing: Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Benjamin Stuckey, 32, to four to six years in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.
• Sex offender: Stuckey was designated a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.
What was he convicted of?
• Guilty plea: In October Stuckey pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to court documents.
• Plea agreement: Four other counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
