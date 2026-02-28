Former AFIT commandant dies at 72

Born on June 1, 1953, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Heil graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1975. He went on to receive a master’s degree in flight structures from Columbia University as a Guggenheim fellow and later earned a doctorate in aeronautical engineering from AFIT at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

He retired from the Air Force with the rank of colonel after a 30-year career.

“It is with heavy hearts that AFIT announces the sudden passing of retired Col. Michael Heil, PhD, AFIT alumnus, former AFIT commandant and former professor of aerospace engineering and director, Center for Space Studies and Research,” AFIT said in a recent post on Facebook. “Prior to his passing, he was also currently serving on the AFIT Foundation Board.”

Heil was active in the Dayton area. The National Aviation Heritage Alliance installed Heil as the chair of its board of trustees in November 2024.

NAHA covers eight counties in Western Ohio, seeking to conserve and present an array of sites integral to the American history of flight and space, such as Huffman Prairie on Wright-Patterson, where the Wright Brothers worked to refine controlled, powered flight.

Without federal funding, NAHA will continue to exist, Heil said at an alliance meeting last August. He noted that Congress, not a presidential executive order, created NAHA.

“However, that funding is so vitally important to allow us to do the great things,” Heil said.

Interment will take place at the Air Force Academy Cemetery.

Condolences are welcome on Heil’s tribute page at www.waitefuneralhome.com.