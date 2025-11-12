First partial SNAP benefits go to Ohioans today as legal fight continues

Under revised federal calculations, though, nearly all recipients will receive less than that amount, with those near the cutoff for eligibility possibly receiving no benefits at all.

ODJFS said that all recipients who have not yet received their November benefit, along with those who were approved for paid benefits in October but didn’t receive them, will start to receive their partial benefits this week.

The legal fight

The department said that they are following federal guidance after the Trump Administration asked for and received an order from the Supreme Court blocking a lower court order.

The lower court order required the federal government to use emergency funds earmarked for the purpose to pay full SNAP benefits after the food assistance program was fully paused at the start of the month amid the government shutdown.

In response, the Trump administration has pushed the Supreme Court to allow full payments to remain frozen while the government is shut down, which the court granted late Friday, blocking the lower court order. The block was extended Tuesday until just before midnight on Thursday in a three-sentence order.

Ohio and food assistance

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order directing ODJFS to send $25 million to food assistance efforts, including $7 million to regional food banks and $18 million to the state’s 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients.

In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on SNAP, while in Butler County there are 40,064 residents on the program and in Clark County there are 23,661 residents receiving SNAP funds.

Staff writer Sydney Dawes and the Associated Press contributed to this report.