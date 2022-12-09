Find out why Wright State is combining graduate, honors college

Shu Schiller, interim dean of the Graduate School, will be overseeing the new college, especially as the honors program head is planning to retire.

Student trustees Chris Jenkins and Rahul Shah both said they were excited about the new college.

Jenkins said he’d discussed the idea with honors and graduate students he knew, and all were excited about the idea. He said some students told him they were questioning why they were still in the honors program, and the new college was an incentive for them to stay.

“As an honors student that’s planning to go into my Ph.D. program at Wright State, I really like this idea,” Shah said.

Trustees also applauded the idea, saying it would help bring students into the honors college and keep them at Wright State.

“Very well thought out, very inclusive in terms of all the various stakeholders that are involved you brought into this. It’s very student centric, particularly for the honors students, and so well done,” said trustee Dawn Conway.