Breaking: Local GOP leader backed state rep after calling sexual misconduct claim ‘disgusting’

Federal retirement benefits cuts axed from House budget proposal

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday morning, May 22, 2025, after the House narrowly passed a wide-ranging bill to deliver President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda. The legislation would extend tax cuts, introduce some new ones and add more than $3 trillion to the deficit. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday morning, May 22, 2025, after the House narrowly passed a wide-ranging bill to deliver President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda. The legislation would extend tax cuts, introduce some new ones and add more than $3 trillion to the deficit. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
Local News
By and Jamie Dupree
1 hour ago
X

A proposal to change retirement benefits for federal employees was not included in the federal budget plan that narrowly passed the U.S. House this morning.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, had threatened to vote against the GOP budget proposal if cuts to federal retirement benefits was included.

RELATED: Federal retirement benefits could change under proposed bill: We explain the differences

A revised House plan, however, stripped out a GOP requirement for higher contributions by federal employees to their retirement. Also removed was a plan to calculate retirement benefits by using the highest five years of a federal worker’s salary. That will remain at the highest three years of pay.

Turner voted in support of the amended GOP budget bill, which passed 215-214 with opposition from Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, because of Davidson’s concerns it would add to the national deficit.

“It’s a very big win,” said Turner, one of nine Ohio Republicans to vote for the bill. “I think it will make a big difference for the economy.”

“The pensions of federal workers will not be cut to allow tax breaks,” Turner said on Wednesday night after securing two key changes in the bill.

“This is a victory for fairness and for the federal employees who keep our government running every day,” Turner said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton

Credit: Brendan O'Hara

icon to expand image

Credit: Brendan O'Hara

In Other News
1
LIVE UPDATES: NATO delegates explore Dayton, first public forum begins
2
Area Republican breaks ranks as House passes Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful...
3
Trump’s big tax bill has passed the House. Here’s what’s inside it
4
Local GOP leader backed state rep after calling sexual misconduct claim...
5
Patients concerned following Kettering Health cyberattack

About the Authors

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter
Jamie Dupree