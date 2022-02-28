February top 10 wettest on record

February was one of the top 10 wettest, with rainfall records going back more than 100 years.
Dayton and Columbus set three daily rainfall records each, and Cincinnati set one daily rainfall record to help make the month one of the top 10 wettest in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
February marked the sixth wettest in Dayton on record with 5.57 inches, the eighth wettest in Cincinnati with 6.3 inches, and Columbus recorded its fourth wettest February with 6.12 inches of rain.
The city of Dayton broke three daily rainfall records with 1.15 inches of rain on Feb. 2; 1.45 inches on Feb. 17; and 1.4 inches on Feb. 22.
Cincinnati set a daily rainfall record with 2.25 inches on Feb. 17. Columbus recorded 1.15 inches on Feb. 3; 1.83 inches on Feb. 17; and 1.4 inches on Feb. 22.
In addition, Dayton set a daily snowfall record with 6 inches of snow, which was recorded on Feb. 3. For the month, Dayton was 1.6 inches above average snowfall, according to the NWS.
Rain and snow combined led to above normal precipitation overall for the month of February, with 3.22 inches in Dayton, 3.13 inches in Cincinnati and 3.71 inches in Columbus.
Although rain and precipitation totals were above normal, snowfall averages were slightly down for Cincinnati, at 1.9 inches, and 2.8 inches in Columbus compared to February norms.
