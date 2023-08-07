Fairborn sets hearing on Wawa plans as business seeks Ohio expansion

A convenience store business new to Ohio is seeking to expand with a Fairborn location.

The city is considering a plan by Pennsylvania-based Wawa to build a 5,919-square-foot site on 2.2 acres near Interstate 675 at 600 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road after presenting a proposal in Huber Heights last month.

The Fairborn plans include 30-35 full-time jobs at a site that would be open 24 hours a day, city records show. The Fairborn City Council Monday night set a public hearing on the issue for Aug. 21.

The proposal was recommended for denial by the city’s planning board last month. The business is seeking a change to Fairborn’s zoning on a site that has two buildings, Fairborn records show.

“We don’t have timelines available yet, but we are going through the approval process and hope to be able to serve this community in the future,” Wawa Inc. Senior Manager of Media Relations Lori Bruce said in an email.

“Ultimately, our goal is to bring the jobs, commerce and the sense of community that we believe will make this proposed store a true community asset,” she added.

Community concerns about the plan include too many gas stations in the area, opposition to a 24-hour operation, safety and traffic issues, a decrease in nearby residential property values, and the sale of alcoholic beverages, among others, Fairborn records state.

Project representatives have held community meetings with residents to address their concerns, according to the city.

“Staff is supportive that this convenient store in conjunction with the fuel-service use can co-exist with adjacent commercial and residential uses,” City Planner Kathleen Riggs said in an Aug. 3 memo.

“Staff has been in discussion with the applicant regarding this review and the final submitted plans shall address all comments and suggested changes,” Riggs added.

Plans for Wawa call for the demolition of buildings and a parking lot, to be replaced for retail and restaurant use with eight double-sided fuel pumps, according to the city.

In the past two years, multiple gas station/convenience store chains have made plans to expand in the Dayton area, with Sheetz and Wawa newly launching, UDF opening an expanded style of store, and Casey’s expanding the Ohio footprint they started about five years ago.

Wawa, a gas station chain known for its food and beverage offerings like custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks, announced in December 2022 plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The company has about 1,000 stores located in the eastern states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, and Washington D.C.

Staff Writer Aimee Hancock contributed to this report.