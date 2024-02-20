Fairborn OKs plan for 72-unit senior apartment complex near I-675

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
14 hours ago
X

A plan for a 72-unit senior apartment complex proposed near Interstate 675 and the new Fairborn High School site has been approved by the city.

A proposal for The Senior Village at Valle Greene, which would cater to residents 55 or older, was OK’d Monday night by Fairborn City Council in a unanimous vote.

The project is being developed by Oberer Companies in partnership with St. Mary Development Corp. on about six acres at 1185 Channingway Drive. It is east of I-675 and north of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road, just south of where the high school is being built on Commerce Center Boulevard, according to the city.

ExploreEARLIER: Wright State Nutter Center food contractor to end operations, cut 77 jobs

Plans call for 46 one-bedroom, 700-square-foot units and 26 two-bedroom apartments covering about 900 square feet each, Fairborn records show.

The land is owned by Oberer, according to Greene County records. The complex would be built near Arden Place, a housing development now in Phase 4 with two more sections planned, city officials have said.

The complex will consist of a two-story T-shaped building with a covered porch and an outdoor patio, Fairborn records show. It will include a vestibule, lobby, community rooms, a fitness room, offices, a mailroom and an elevator leading to the second floor, documents state.

The development would include 120 parking spaces.

ExploreRELATED: Restaurants, food service key family business growth through 80 years

The plan was approved by the city planning board in a 6-0 vote last week. A final plan is expected to be filed by the end of the year, according to the city.

In Other News
1
Solar eclipse: How 7 other U.S. cities are preparing to celebrate on...
2
Ohio tops ranks of states with largest increases in average gas price
3
Major local projects seek funds; WPAFB, highways, health efforts earn...
4
Calypso Grill and Smokehouse in Yellow Springs is for sale
5
Joby Aviation wants to lease former post office facility at Dayton...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top