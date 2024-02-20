Fairborn OKs plan for 72-unit senior apartment complex near I-675

The project is being developed by Oberer Companies in partnership with St. Mary Development Corp. on about six acres at 1185 Channingway Drive. It is east of I-675 and north of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road, just south of where the high school is being built on Commerce Center Boulevard, according to the city.

Plans call for 46 one-bedroom, 700-square-foot units and 26 two-bedroom apartments covering about 900 square feet each, Fairborn records show.

The land is owned by Oberer, according to Greene County records. The complex would be built near Arden Place, a housing development now in Phase 4 with two more sections planned, city officials have said.

The complex will consist of a two-story T-shaped building with a covered porch and an outdoor patio, Fairborn records show. It will include a vestibule, lobby, community rooms, a fitness room, offices, a mailroom and an elevator leading to the second floor, documents state.

The development would include 120 parking spaces.

The plan was approved by the city planning board in a 6-0 vote last week. A final plan is expected to be filed by the end of the year, according to the city.