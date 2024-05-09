Fairborn garden earns national federation’s wildlife habitat certification

Those standards include a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs, and other local wildlife, the federation’s website states.

Certified habitats also provide natural sources of food, water, cover, places to raise young wildlife and are maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides, according to the NWF.

“Redesigning the Fairborn Community Garden allowed more gardeners to have access to plots and created additional pollinator fields to assist with plant production while creating a pesticide-free safe habitat for the local park’s pollinators,” Fairborn Parks and Recreation Assistant Superintendent April Floyd said in the city’s announcement.

“With food expenses rising and many residents lacking access to garden spaces, the Fairborn Community Garden is a much-needed resource for our community. Gardeners have access to their own plants and create a close-knit community to provide information and helpful tips for each other,” she added.

The garden has three pollinator sections and 26 individual garden plots, according to the city. Plots are either 25 feet by 22 feet, or 15 feet by 22 feet, officials said. Pollinator fields are a diversified mix of pollinator seeds mixed with a strong attractive plant like zinnias.

Each member of the garden must abide by rules including no commercial mulch, no landscape fabric, and organic pesticides only, according to the city.

“Anyone anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF Naturalist David Mizejewski. “It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees, and other wildlife.”

For more information, call the city at 937-754-3030.