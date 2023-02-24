Equipment falls on worker, killing him in Beavercreek Twp.

“On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Zachary Bilinovich tragically passed away in an incident while working on a piece of equipment at our lawn and motorsports store,’ said Jay Schmitt of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group. “Anytime an accidental death occurs at a workplace, OSHA investigates, and we are cooperating fully as it is deeply important for us to understand what happened and how. On behalf of our entire employee family, I ask that you please keep Zack’s family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Ken Montgomery from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the agency was notified of the 33-year-old’s death that evening.