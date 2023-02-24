BreakingNews
Governor signs executive order launching task force to address quality of nursing homes
Equipment falls on worker, killing him in Beavercreek Twp.

A man died Tuesday at Jeff Schmitt Lawn & Motor Sports in Beavercreek Twp. after equipment fell on him.

“On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Zachary Bilinovich tragically passed away in an incident while working on a piece of equipment at our lawn and motorsports store,’ said Jay Schmitt of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group. “Anytime an accidental death occurs at a workplace, OSHA investigates, and we are cooperating fully as it is deeply important for us to understand what happened and how. On behalf of our entire employee family, I ask that you please keep Zack’s family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Ken Montgomery from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the agency was notified of the 33-year-old’s death that evening.

Bilinovich was putting a square hay baler together when it fell on top of him, Montgomery said.

OSHA’s investigation is expected to take approximately 90 days.

