Endangered Missing Alert issued for missing Trenton man with dementia

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued after a Trenton man left his home and did not return.
Joseph Danza, 78, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Thursday driving away from his home on N. Miami Street.
Danza suffers from dementia and police said they are concerned for his safety.
He is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a green 2010 Jeep Liberty with WA plate number ACD8132 like the one pictured below.
Anyone who sees Danza or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
