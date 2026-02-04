Election 2026: Warren County issues and candidates filed for May 5 Primary Election

The board must certify by Feb. 17 that all filing requirements were met.

Warren County voters in May will decide a handful of issues in the May 5 Primary Election:

Franklin City Schools: Annual income tax of 1% for 10 years on the school district income of individuals for current expenses.

Franklin Twp.: A 1-mill continuing levy for construction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads, bridges, sidewalks, walkways, trails, bicycle pathways, or for acquiring ownership for land necessary for improvements. It would cost $35 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Village of Harveysburg: A 3-mill, 5-year levy for street, road and bridge repair. It would cost $105 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Massie Twp.: A 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $17.15 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Salem Twp.: A 3.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $137 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Wayne Twp.: A 2.45-mill, 5-year renewal levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $45 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Primary voters will decide contested races for county commissioner and court of common pleas judge.

COUNTY COMMISSION

Democrat

Ian Logan, Mason

Libertarian

Katherine Bowles, Lebanon

Republican

Tom Grossmann, Mason - Incumbent

Mark Messer, Lebanon

COUNTY AUDITOR

Republican

Matt Nolan, Lebanon - Incumbant

JUDGE of the COURT of COMMON PLEAS (GENERAL DIVISION)

Republican

Carrie Ann Heisele, Springboro

Gary A. Loxley, On File - Incumbent

JUDGE of the COURT of COMMON PLEAS (PROBATE & JUVENILE DIVISION)

Republican

Joseph W. Kirby, On File - Incumbent