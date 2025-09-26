Election 2025: Hear from candidates in their own words in our Voters Guide - coming soon

For years, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News‑Sun and Journal‑News of Butler County have published a Voters Guide to help inform area residents about races that will appear on their ballot.
We do this to give voters the information they need before they step foot in their polling location or as they sit down with their absentee ballot.
The Voters Guide will contain answers directly from candidates running in the Nov. 4, 2025 election in Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami and Warren counties. This only includes contested races (races with more candidates than seats up for election).
Candidates have until Sept. 30 to complete the questionnaire sent to them earlier this month. If a candidate has questions or if they have not yet received this questionnaire, they should reach out to josh.sweigart@coxinc.com.
Look for the Voters Guide to appear online around the time early voting starts on Oct. 7.
In Ohio, you must register or update your voter registration no later than 30 days prior to an election. For the upcoming Nov. 4 general election, that deadline is Oct. 6. Learn more about voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website: olvr.ohiosos.gov. You can also check your voter registration on voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx
For all of our election coverage, visit our Elections 2025 page on our websites.