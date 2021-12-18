Early indications say white Christmas unlikely this year, but rain a possibility

Explore Since 1980s US chances of a white Christmas melt a bit

Using data from the University of Arizona, the AP reported that, since the 1980s less of the U.S. now has snow for Christmas.

In particular, the AP said the area between the Mason-Dixon line and the a line running just north of Detroit, Chicago and Nebraska saw the biggest change, falling from Christmas snow cover nearly 55% of the time in the 1980s to a little over 41% of the time now. In the same area since the 80s, the average snow depth fell from 3.5 inches to 2.4 inches, the AP reported.

Scientists cautioned that the amount that white Christmases have declined is small and we should avoid drawing conclusions.

University of Arizona atmospheric scientists Xubin Zeng, speaking to the AP, said the change is small enough that it’s difficult to tell whether the trend is meaningful or what the cause is, but did say that the falling number of white Christmases is consistent with global warming.