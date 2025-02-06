Discount chain with stores near Dayton Mall, Springfield, Hamilton to close

Explore 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

The Bargain Hunt chain has three local businesses:

1204 Main Street, Hamilton

8336 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

1290 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield

The Springfield area store was already covered in sale and “going-out-of-business” signs Thursday. The store planned to close at the end of February, or earlier depending on when their inventory of merchandise sold out.

All three southwest Ohio Bargain Hunt stores opened eight years ago, in 2017.

In a statement, the company managing the going-out-of-business sale, Hilco Consumer – Retail, said that it will be offering up to 40% off ticketed prices.

The chain has 92 locations across 10 states mainly in the midwest and southeast. Its stores sell clothing, shoes, toys, home decor, lawn and garden items, pet products, automotive supplies and more.

The group added that all sales will be final, and gift cards will be accepted through Feb. 12. Store fixtures and equipment will also be sold along with the merchandise.