Did your food go bad during the power outages? If you are a SNAP recipient, you may be eligible for replacement benefits

Replacement SNAP benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction Card of the recipients.

The department said impacted households must complete JFS Form 07222 within 10 days of the loss and submit it to their County Department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS).

“The CDJFS will have to verify the extended power outage before replacing benefits. Therefore, we encourage households to provide verification of the extended power outage,” the ODJFS said. “This includes screen shots of news reports, text or email alerts, or outage maps that show their specific area was without power for four hours or more.”

CDJFS follows reimbursement criteria provided in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) Rule 5101: 4-7-11 established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, according to the department.

Recipients can find their county office by visiting here.