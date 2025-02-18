Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons has opening date

The company has not announced what it’s doing with the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that is located in the mall. Signs on the store last week said the company plans to move all operations into the Dick’s House of Sport.

Opening weekend activities include giveaways for gift cards for adults, DSG soccer balls for children, and entries for a cash prize.

Additionally, three current and former Ohio athletes will be at the grand opening: Chris Olave, wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and former Ohio State Buckeye will be signing autographs March 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will be on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench will be on March 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dick’s House of Sport currently operates stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. In 2023, the parent company previously announced that they plan to open between 75 and 100 new concept locations by 2027.

More information can be found on the Dick’s Sporting Goods website.