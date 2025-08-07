DeWine voices concern over youth marijuana use during Dayton Children’s visit

“Dayton Children’s has really stepped up,” the governor said.

During the tour, DeWine expressed his dismay at the increase in juvenile cases across the state related to cannabis since its legalization in 2023.

According to Dr. Kelly Blankenship, Dayton Children’s associate chief medical officer, when the hospital first opened its mental health unit in 2019, there would be maybe one patient experiencing psychosis in the unit at any given time. Today, that number has risen to as many as five.

Blankenship attributes the rise to the increase in cannabis use among adolescents.

“Unbelievable,” said DeWine, who opposed the legalization of marijuana. “When you legalize it, it sends the message it’s OK.”

The Mathile Center consolidates and expands all of Dayton Children’s crisis mental health services under one roof, and doubles the number of inpatient mental health beds to 48 that the hospital provides.

The center begins accepting inpatients Wednesday.

Intentional self-harm was the top inpatient diagnoses in 2023, according to the hospital’s annual report.

During the governor’s tour, Blankenship and Dayton Children’s CEO Deborah Feldman pointed out special features through the facility designed to limit the potential risk to patients.

Furniture in common areas is either too heavy to lift and throw or too light to cause any damage if thrown. Shower curtains in rooms won’t support a person’s weight and tear away from the wall. Sensory lights in some rooms changes color to help calm and relax patients.

Natural light is prevalent throughout, something Feldman said is key for patients and families.

“Space matters. Space absolutely matters,” Feldman said. “Families come in nervous and upset. They walk into a building that says ‘we’re here for you.’”

DeWine and a regional delegation for the Ohio General Assembly allocated $25 million to the project from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Patient rooms cost about $100,000 each and were designed to prevent self-harm. Doors open inward and outward to prevent children from barricading themselves inside and are also equipped with anti-ligature door handles. Media boards in each room allow for video calls and other uses.

DeWine and the hospital staff said mental health will continue to be a focus of government and the medical community, with more ways needed to address children with “severe” problems.

“Mental health is the crisis of this generation” Blankenship said.

