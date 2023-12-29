DeWine to announce decision today on gender affirming care ban for minors

If the bill becomes law, Ohio physicians would be unable to start any minor on commonly-prescribed hormonal treatments like puberty blockers or testosterone and estrogen in order to treat gender dysphoria. The bill, called the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, also blocks surgeons from performing gender conforming surgeries, though the state’s medical community denies that any such surgeries are ever performed on minors in Ohio.

Transgender minors already on hormone treatments will be allowed to continue their care.

Additionally, transgender girls would be blocked from participating in girls and women’s school sports from kindergarten through college, Ohio’s response to a nationwide debate that sprung from events entirely outside state lines.

Testimony from the Ohio High School Athletic Association, which is composed of every public school district in the state, explained that the organization already has a policy to “allow sports participation by transgender female students” only when the student “does not possess the physical traits that would undermine girls’ sports.”

Under the policy, only 20 transgender females participated in Ohio school sports since the 2015-16 school year. No complaints were ever filed against the athletes.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.