DCS expands Beavercreek footprint with acquisition of ARCTOS near Wright-Patt

“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward,” Jim Benbow, DCS chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. “Together, our team of experts will accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions that enhance national security and advance critical aerospace and defense technologies.”

ARCTOS and its business predecessors have a long Dayton-area history. One predecessor company, Universal Technology Co., operated since 1961. Beavercreek-based “UTC” was rebranded as ARCTOS in 2020, following a 2019 merger between UTC, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.

“ARCTOS has always been committed to a culture of innovation and a relentless focus on our customer success,” said Chris Greamo, CEO of ARCTOS. “DCS is the right company to honor our strengths and long legacy while providing opportunities to enable our team of experts to grow and take our solutions to the next level.”

ARCTOS is an engineering and technical services firm working for the Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration and commercial aerospace customers.

DCS sees the acquisition as expanding its capabilities in propulsion and flight, structures and materials, sensors, electronics and other areas.

Both companies have a history of working for the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“This move creates a powerful presence in the Dayton region, with a consolidated footprint near key shared customers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including AFRL and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center,“ DCS said in a statement.