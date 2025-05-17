Dayton’s rich wine history, which includes the Dayton Country Club land, celebrated by Fleurs de Fête event

In 1855, William Kramer cleared the wild land where the Dayton Country Club now stands. There, he planted vineyards, orchards, and flowers, welcoming visitors — many from far away — to Kramer Winery & Pleasure Gardens.

“This place has the reputation of being the finest vineyard this side of Kelley’s Island, and Mr. Kramer’s winery is without a superior in this country,” reported the Dayton Herald in its Sept. 15, 1885, edition. “There seemed to be an endless variety of grapes of the richest and rarest qualities. They covered the hillsides and stretched away on the level in all directions in such vastness one could well imagine himself in the region of the famous Rhine.”

But it wasn’t the Rhine. It was Dayton, Ohio.

While Dayton is no longer wine country, Fleurs de Fête — “the original party in the Park” — salutes the city’s viticultural roots. This year’s event also features gourmet fare from local restaurants and businesses, a Belgian beer garden, live music from the Kim Kelly Orchestra, live painting by artist Bley Hack, and a silent auction with wines, gift baskets, unique experiences, and prizes from local businesses.

All proceeds support Dayton History and its mission to inspire generations by connecting them with the unique people, places, and events that changed Dayton and the world.

How to go

Where: Carillon Historical Park, behind Carillon Brewing Co.

When: Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 1:00–4:00 PM. Rain or shine.

Tickets: $85 day of, $80 in advance. Call (937) 293-2841. Tickets are also available at Arrow Wine, Carillon Historical Park, or online.