Breaking: Congress acts swiftly to force release of Epstein files, and Trump agrees to sign bill

‘Daytonians taught the world how to fly’; State kicks off Ohio Innovation Trail where aviation was born

Trail the latest in America 250-Ohio committee’s efforts to celebrate the nation
Leo DeLuca, community relations director at Dayton History, talks about the Wright Brothers and penny-farthing bicycles during an event launching the Ohio Innovation Trail, one of six experiential trails for America 250-Ohio's Trails and Tales program, on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Carillon Historical Park. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Leo DeLuca, community relations director at Dayton History, talks about the Wright Brothers and penny-farthing bicycles during an event launching the Ohio Innovation Trail, one of six experiential trails for America 250-Ohio's Trails and Tales program, on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Carillon Historical Park. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

People from Dayton’s past changed the world, and Daytonians and Ohioans are not done yet, a host of speakers said while announcing the state’s latest “experiential” trail to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation.

“Dayton has long been a birthplace of ideas, and I can’t think of a better place to launch this trail,” Lance Woodworth, executive director of Destination Toledo, said this week at Carillon Historical Park, where the America 250-Ohio committee launched the Ohio Innovation Trail.

The trail is the latest in a series of themed driving trails exploring different aspects of Ohio, and the Innovation Trail includes approximately 80 sites across state celebrating Ohio’s problem-solvers whose ideas reshaped how people move, manufacture, protect, power, feed and heal, according to the America 250-Ohio committee.

Dayton’s history of inventions

“Our beautiful, 65-acre campus is really a most fitting backdrop for this program,” said Alex Heckman, vice president of museum operations at Carillon Historical Park, one of the stops on the Ohio Innovation Trail.

With the museum’s National Cash Register (NCR) exhibit featuring about 90 historical cash registers behind him, Heckman said Daytonians have invented the cash register, the self-starter for the automobile, the pop-top on cans, the ATM machine, the barcode scanner and more.

ExploreOhio to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial by highlighting local waterways, filmmaking and more

“Dayton, by 1900, held more patents per capita than any other city in the great nation,” Heckman said. “That spirit of innovation continues today with the important work that unfolds at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, at the Air Force Research Laboratories, across the street at the University of Dayton’s Research Institute and at numerous private businesses across the Dayton region and around Ohio.”

Dayton was also home to one of the state’s biggest claims to fame — Orville and Wilbur Wright, credited with inventing, building and flying the world’s first successful airplane.

“Daytonians taught the world how to fly,” said Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development at Dayton Development Coalition.

Celebration, tourism, inspiration

In southwest Ohio, there are 20 sites on the trail, including:

  • National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester
  • Cincinnati Museum Center and Cincinnati Observatory
  • Wright Brothers Museum in Dayton
  • White Water Shaker Village in Harrison
  • National Afro-American Museum in Wilberforce

With those and other Ohio Innovation Trail stops, those on the America 250-Ohio committee wants to celebrate Ohio’s history while encouraging tourism throughout the state.

A launch event for the Ohio Innovation Trail, one of six experiential trails for America 250-Ohio's Trails and Tales program, was held Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Carillon Historical Park. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

“For communities, this trail connects local state sites to a larger statewide story,” said Melinda Huntley, executive director of Ohio Travel Association and a member of the America 250-Ohio committee.

“It generates visits and, with them, visitors spending in local diners, hotels, retail shops and other businesses. It gives small museums, local archives, historic factories, and other sites a common language in a shared spotlight,” she said.

ExploreLocal projects celebrating state’s history get funding from America 250-Ohio

In addition to celebrating the past, they are investing in inspiration, she said.

“When young people stand where innovators once stood, when they see that real change comes from real people who live in towns just like theirs, they start to believe that they can build what comes next,” Huntley said.

The Ohio Innovation Trail offers routes, digital tools and the history and descriptions of the stops on the trail at america250-ohio.org/ohio-innovation-trail.

For more information, visit america250-ohio.org, email the committee at am250ohcommission@ohiohistory.org or call the committee at (614) 324-9954.

Explore‘Murals Across Ohio’ honors nation’s 250th anniversary and there is one in every county in the state
In Other News
1
Mercy Health reaches contract agreement with Humana
2
Central State owed about $26M in unpaid tuition, fees
3
Ohio state senator says he found screw in Chipotle meal
4
Ohio’s mail-in absentee ballot grace period on the chopping block...
5
Food trucks are latest training tool for people with developmental...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is the assistant news editor for the Springfield News-Sun and the Dayton Daily News. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.